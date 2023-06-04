 10th Tribal Museum Foundation Day: Tribal dance of 12 states to be presented, Laxman Charit Leela on inaugural day
Residents to be invited through street show

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents will get an opportunity to watch tribal dance of 12 states at MP Tribal Museum in the city. They included Dhope of Odisha, Teewa of Assam, Zabroo of Leh Ladakh, Biju of Tripura, Sarpa of West Bengal, Natwa of Jharkhand and Harool of Uttarakhand.

The dance will be presented during five-day event to mark 10th Foundation Day of museum from June 6. The 10th anniversary celebrations will begin with the Laxman Charit Leela based on the Gond Ramayani. Directed by Ramchandra Singh from Bhopal, it will be presented by 40 tribal artistes of the state.

Museum curator Ashok Mishra said that Aamntran Utsav will be organised at the main places in the city from June 5 to 9 June. Under it, artistes will invite the people for the museum anniversary celebrations through performance at these places. Besides, craft fair, food fest and a camp on Gond painting will be organised.

