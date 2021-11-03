100% vaccination: Madhya Pradesh government personnel tasked with new responsibilities

BHOPAL: A number of measures including identifying people having vaccinated, not vaccinated and those resisting vaccination against Covid-19 are being taken by the state government to achieve 100% vaccination of all the people in the state by December end, as per the state government’s official statement.

As a part of the measures, mega vaccination campaign to protect people from Covid-19 will be held on every Wednesday in November and also on December 4.

“A strategy has been chalked out to administer both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 percent targeted persons of the state by the end of December. Vaccinations are being administered at the Covid-19 vaccination center seven days a week. The Covid vaccination ‘Maha-Abhiyan’ will be conducted on November 10, 17 and 24 and also on December 4”, said the official statement.

As per the statement the officers and employees of all the government departments have been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying such people who are yet to be vaccinated or who are yet to get their second dose of the vaccine. The officers and employees will pursue such persons and take them to the vaccination centres.

“Under the strategy, officers and employees of all departments have been asked to ensure systematic efforts for Covid-19 vaccination, so that no person is deprived of it. For this, a list should be prepared by identifying such people who have not taken even a single dose of vaccine. The second list will have names of such persons who have skipped the second dose of vaccine”, said the statement.

“A list should also be made of the persons who have got both the doses of Covid vaccine. To identify all the persons, a list of families which have left their place of residence or migrated from their place of residence to another place should also be made. A list will also be prepared by identifying the families who have resisted the Covid-19 vaccination”, as per statement.

ASHA workers, helpers, self-help groups, village panchayat secretaries, rozgar sahayaks, kotwars, patwaris, teachers, salesmen of government fair price shops, MNREGA workers, members of cooperative institutions, forest guards have been entrusted with the responsibility of identification of families and ensuring their vaccinations.

Department-wise responsibilities have been given to ensure 100 percent vaccination of eligible persons with both doses. School and college students have been given the responsibility to make their families aware and motivate them to get the second dose of the vaccine. The work of vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers will be done by the Anganwadi and ASHA workers of the Women and Child Development department.

Immunization of labourers and their families by self-help groups of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Rural Livelihood Mission will be ensured. Vaccination of persons living in remote forest areas will be ensured by forest guards and forest committees. The Transport Department will cooperate in increasing public awareness about vaccination through bus-stops and vehicles. Students of NCC and Scout Guide will motivate the families who are resistant to vaccination to get vaccinated.

Collectors will review the progress of 100 percent Covid-19 vaccinations daily. The concerned District Collector, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical and Health Officer will visit such places where less vaccination has taken place and ensure necessary action.

Wednesday, November 03, 2021