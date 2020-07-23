10-day lockdown in Bhopal: What is allowed and what not - check out the full list

In view of the increasing number of corona-infected patients in the capital for the past one week continuously, total lockdown has been declared for Bhopal urban area from July 24, 8 am till August 4, 5 am. Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania released a detailed guideline for this on Thursday evening. As per this manual, flights and trains will be functional. City buses, private buses, autos, taxis, cabs, e-rickshaws will all be closed. Public place-hotels, restaurants as well as home delivery services will remain closed. All shops including shopping malls, markets, grocery and religious places will remain closed.

Ration shops will open. Milk vendors who distribute milk from door to door and news paper hawkers will be barred of lockdown from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.

The administration has given the people 2 days before the lockdown. Despite this, the market and grocery stores got crowded on Wednesday evening. People created ruckus on the streets and shops on Thursday morning as soon as the information about the lockdown was received.

Exemptions:

· The Ministry (Vallabh Bhavan), Satpura Bhawan, Vindhyachal Bhavan will operate on the basis of the rules of the General Administration Department.

· Departments with emergency services; Revenue, health, police, electricity, telecom, disaster management, water supply will be exempt in this.

· District administration and revenue collection offices will open with 30% staff. The rest of the government offices will be able to open with 10% employees.

· Government employees with emergency duty will be free from lockdown. They have to keep their ID card.

· Offices related to media, dock departments and ATM services.

· National highway and state highway will remain operational. There will be no restriction on your arrival from the airport, railway station.

· There will be no restriction on medical emergency to visit the hospital or medical store.

· Industries will continue to operate. There will be no restriction on commuting for the employees working here. They have to keep their ID card.

· PDS shops have to implement a token system to keep social distancing.

· Groceries and food items to be kept and sold only in Sanchi parlor.

· Milk vendors and news paper hawkers who distribute milk from door to door will be free from Total Lockdown from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.

· The supply and delivery of fruits and vegetables will be as per the instructions of the district administration.

· Petrol pumps and LPG gas companies such as Indane, India, Hindustan, Petroleum Corporation's Bakania depot will continue to supply gas cylinders.

· The emergency would not require a pass to walk out of the house or to board its vehicle.

Restrictions:

· People will be needed to stay indoor.

· All private offices and business establishments will remain completely closed.

· Restrictions on movement in and out of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (Urban) border area.

· Ban on the operation of private buses, taxis, autos, rickshaws and e-rickshaws.

· School-colleges, educational institutions, coaching institutes will remain closed.

· Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, parks, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed.

· Social, political, sports, educational, religious, entertainment, ceremonies and any such event where there are crowds will be banned.

· Hotels, restaurants, shopping malls completely closed.

· Construction activities will be done only where there is availability of laborers. Rest completely banned.

· All religious, places of worship and worship will be closed.

· In emergency, going out to get milk, vegetables, you will have to go alone and social distancing will be mandatory.

· Spitting, drinking alcohol, gutkha etc. in public places will be prohibited.