 1 Dies In Road Accident In Raisen District
The duo was returning to Bhopal on Sunday, when another bike-borne man riding in wrong direction rammed into them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
1 Dies In Road Accident In Raisen District | Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Semra Chandbad who was on way to Raisen met with a fatal accident as his motorcycle collided with another bike on Sunday, the police said.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said carpenter Radheshyam Vishwakarma (55) died while undergoing treatment.

On Saturday, he had been to Kishanganj village located in Raisen district with his son Deepak on bike.

The duo was returning to Bhopal on Sunday, when another bike-borne man riding in wrong direction rammed into them. Radheshyam sustained grievous injuries.

Deepak called ambulance 108, which did not arrive. Deepak, with the help of other passers-by, rushed Radheshyam to a government hospital in Begumganj.

Later, Radheshyam was admitted to Jindal hospital. He died while undergoing treatment on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

article-image
