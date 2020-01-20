You may have to wait longer for Bajaj Chetak Urbane

- Test rides are available only in Pune and Bengaluru for now.
- It will be sold via select KTM dealerships.
- You can book the Bajaj Chetak for Rs 2,000.
Most people would agree that the Pune-based manufacturer hit the nail on the head with Bajaj Chetak’s pricing. An on-road price of Rs 1,04,271 and Rs 1,19,279 (includes subsidies and taxes) seems rather tempting. And if you intend to sign on the dotted line, you can reserve one for just Rs 2,000. Bajaj will commence deliveries of the Premium variant by the end of February 2020, however, it will start deliveries of the Urbane variant only by May 2020. What’s the difference between the two variants, head here to find out.
Bajaj, as promised, has started the bookings process via its official website. Although, you will have to head to your nearest KTM dealerships in Pune (four dealerships) and Bengaluru (13 dealerships) to test the scooter and sign the paperwork. More cities will be added to the list in a phased manner.
In terms of numbers, the Bajaj Chetak offers a range of 95km in Eco mode and 85km in Sport mode via its 4.08kW electric motor and 60.3Ah lithium-ion battery. It even gets a reverse gear. For a broader perspective, we put the new kid on the block against the Ather 450 and the Revolt RV400 on paper to find out which one comes out on top.
And just in case you missed out, we have all the important details about the Chetak in five points. Interestingly, the Chetak is being offered with a three-year/50,000km warranty, which also covers the battery, as standard with the scooter. Customers can even avail three complementary services along with this.
