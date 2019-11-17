Bajaj Chetak to launch its electric scooter next year: Price, features and how to book

Bajaj, the Chakan-based two-wheeler manufacturer officially showcased on Thursday their the upcoming Bajaj Chetak e-scooter in Pune. The scooter was put on display at the 'Chetak Electric Yatra' at its corporate office in Akurdi. Mr Rahul Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Auto facilitated the Yatra.

The company used the opportunity to announce that the Chetak scooter will be would be retailed via KTM dealerships across India. The company also informed that the electric scooter will be open for bookings from January next year.

The electric scooter will be launched next in Pune. The e-scooter has a modern design, contoured seat, multi-spoke wheel, six exciting colours and more.

The electric scooter by Chetak will have a horseshoe-shaped LED headlamp with DRLs, feather-touch electronic switches and sequential LED blinkers, a large digital instrument panel and a glove box. The scooter comes equipped with an IP67 rated high-tech Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells that can be charged through regular household 5-15 amp electrical outlet.

Powered by a 4kW motor, the scooter will get be featured in two riding modes – Sport and Eco, offering a range of 85km and 95km respectively.

According to Rajeev Bajaj - Chairman, Bajaj Auto, teh scooter will be priced between Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh.