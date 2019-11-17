Where does Mukesh Ambani fall in the list of 'Richest Billionaires'?

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani is 14th in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Reliance Industries' chairman net worth was $56.7 billion in the latest list. Ambani's net worth rose by $12.4 billion in the year to date. Since the last counting, Ambani’s net worth rose by $547 million.
According to the report, Ambani, owner of the world's largest oil refining complex, controls almost 42% of Reliance Industries. His other businesses include Reliance Jio- a 4G wireless network across India. The Mumbai-based conglomerate's residential property is worth more than $400 million and to top it off he also owns a cricket team in the Indian Premier League.
His net worth can buy 45.9 million troy ounces of gold and 1.07 billion barrels of crude oil. Ambani's networth is equivalent 0.315% of the GDP of the United States, says the report.
Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos who was leading the chart last year has fallen one spot. Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates has surpassed Bezos with a networth of $110 billion. Bezos's networth is $109 billion.
Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault is third on the list with a networth of $103 billion. He the highest jump in terms of net worth with a leap of $34.1billion in the year.
American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist Warren Buffett is fourth with Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is placed fifth in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
