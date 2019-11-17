Where does Mukesh Ambani fall in the list of 'Richest Billionaires'?

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani is 14th in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Reliance Industries' chairman net worth was $56.7 billion in the latest list. Ambani's net worth rose by $12.4 billion in the year to date. Since the last counting, Ambani’s net worth rose by $547 million.

According to the report, Ambani, owner of the world's largest oil refining complex, controls almost 42% of Reliance Industries. His other businesses include Reliance Jio- a 4G wireless network across India. The Mumbai-based conglomerate's residential property is worth more than $400 million and to top it off he also owns a cricket team in the Indian Premier League.

His net worth can buy 45.9 million troy ounces of gold and 1.07 billion barrels of crude oil. Ambani's networth is equivalent 0.315% of the GDP of the United States, says the report.