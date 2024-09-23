Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130

Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024 |

Yamaha India has rolled out an upgraded version of the RayZR 125 Street Rally, introducing some exciting new features. Among the enhancements are a sleek LED daytime running light and a handy ‘Answer Back’ function, which helps riders find their scooter easily. The model also boasts a fresh Cyber Green color scheme. With a price tag of Rs 98,130 (ex-showroom), the updated RayZR 125 Street Rally combines style and practically for urban commuters.

The latest update to the Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally includes a new LED daytime running light, strategically placed at the top of the front apron, enhancing both style and visibility. In addition, the scooter now features an ‘Answer Back’ function that connects with the Y-Connect smartphone app. This function helps riders easily locate their scooter by flashing the lights and sounding a buzzer, making it particularly useful in busy parking lots.

Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024 |

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally’s mechanical setup remains the same, featuring a 125cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8bhp and 10.3Nm of peak torque. This engine also includes a smart motor generator, offering a temporary increase in torque during rides. This update comes shortly after Yamaha refreshed the standard RayZR with new colour options for the 2024 model year, maintaining continuity while adding some exciting features to the Street Rally variant.

Read Also Yamaha R15M Gets New Carbon Fibre Graphics and Advanced Features

In other news, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) recently launched the latest iteration of its flagship campaign, "The Call of The Blue" 4.0, to enhance its premium presence in the Indian two-wheeler market. The new campaign slogan, "Hear the Call Now," builds on the previous tagline, "Have You Heard the Call?" and targets young, aspiring riders. By engaging with a new generation of motorcycle enthusiasts, Yamaha seeks to inspire a wider audience to explore its diverse range of products.

Read Also 2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 Launches Globally with Exciting New Features and Color Choices

Yamaha’s latest campaign is crafted to resonate with the youth, highlighting the brand's core values, rich global heritage, and its commitment to creating true riding enthusiasts. The campaign aims to align with the evolving preferences of modern consumers, who are seeking high performance and premium experiences.