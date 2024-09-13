Yamaha R15M Gets New Carbon Fibre Graphics and Advanced Features

2024 Yamaha R15M |

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the R15M is a striking Carbon Fibre Pattern graphic, priced at Rs 2,08,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). New Yamaha R15M is available at Yamaha’s Blue Square showroom nationwide. Additionally, the Metallic Grey variant of the Yamaha R15M, featuring similar upgrades, is priced at Rs 1,98,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi) can be purchased at all Yamaha dealerships across the country.

The new Yamaha R15M draws inspiration from the iconic R1M, featuring a Carbon Fibre Pattern that mimics the legendary superbike’s carbon bodywork. This design is showcased on the front cowl, side fairings, and rear side panels. In addition to the carbon fibre detailing, the R15M also comes with an all-black fender, fresh decals on the tank and side fairings, and blue alloy wheels at both ends, enhancing its race-inspired appeal.

The Yamaha R15M offers impressive performance, powered by a fuel-injected 155cc engine that delivers 13.5 kW of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.2Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It is equipped with advanced features such as a Traction Control System to minimize wheel spin and a Quick Shifter for smooth gear changes without using the clutch or throttle rollback during upshifts. The bike also includes an Assist and Slipper Clutch, which reduces the effort needed to pull the lever and helps prevent excessive engine braking during rapid downshifts, providing better control when entering corners.

2024 Yamaha R15M |

The new Yamaha R15M, available in both the classic Metallic Grey and the striking Carbon Fibre Pattern, comes with several exciting upgrades. These include Turn-by-Turn Navigation for easy route guidance, Music & Volume Control for convenient audio management, and a LED License Plate Light for improved visibility. These enhancements add to the R15M's appeal, offering both practical features and a stylish upgrade for riders.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Yamaha motorcycles are well known for their exhilarating performance, exciting agility and eye-catching sporty design. Since its launch in 2008, the R15 has embodied class leading performance and has enabled numerous consumers in India to experience the joy of riding a SuperSport motorcycle with thoroughbred Yamaha Racing DNA. The young consumers in India are well versed with our international models and the lineage, styling and technology that percolates into the R15 from the R1 has also been significantly recognized and appreciated by them.”