2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 Launches Globally with Exciting New Features and Color Choices

Yamaha has launched an updated version of its YZF-R15 in Indonesia, enhancing its entry-level sports bike with new features and a fresh look. The updated model now offers smartphone connectivity, similar to the version available in India. It also introduces a striking-black color option, along with grey/silver/, grey/black, and blue. Despite these upgrades in features and appearance, the bike maintains its original mechanical design, ensuring reliability while appealing to new and existing riders.

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 for the Indonesian market maintains its familiar 155cc single-cylinder engine with VVT, producing 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, and is paired with six-speed transmission. It features a monoshock rear suspension and inverted telescopic front forks, along with dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both wheels. While it lacks the traction control found on the Indian model, it retains its Deltabox frame, an 11-liter fuel tank, and a total weight of 141 kg, all supported by 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 comes equipped with a range of advanced features, including dual-channel ABS, traction control, a slipper clutch, and a quick shifter. It also features a fully digital instrument cluster that provides not only essential ride information but also ride tracking, onboard diagnostics, and periodic maintenance reminders, enhancing the overall riding experience.

In another news, India Yamaha Motor has marked a notable milestone in its manufacturing history with the success of the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi-Hybrid in Europe. This scooter, produced in India, has gained considerable traction across several European nations. From January to July this year, approximately 13,400 units of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid were sold across 27 European countries.

Consumers have responded positively to the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, appreciating its well-rounded design and features. The scooter has received a positive response across major European markets such as the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, Greece, and Portugal.