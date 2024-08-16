 2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 Launches Globally with Exciting New Features and Color Choices
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobiles2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 Launches Globally with Exciting New Features and Color Choices

2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 Launches Globally with Exciting New Features and Color Choices

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 for the Indonesian market maintains its familiar 155cc single-cylinder engine with VVT, producing 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Yamaha RZF-R15 |

Yamaha has launched an updated version of its YZF-R15 in Indonesia, enhancing its entry-level sports bike with new features and a fresh look. The updated model now offers smartphone connectivity, similar to the version available in India. It also introduces a striking-black color option, along with grey/silver/, grey/black, and blue. Despite these upgrades in features and appearance, the bike maintains its original mechanical design, ensuring reliability while appealing to new and existing riders.

Read Also
Yamaha Ray ZR 125: The Made-in-India Scooter Driving Sales Success in Europe
article-image

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 for the Indonesian market maintains its familiar 155cc single-cylinder engine with VVT, producing 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, and is paired with six-speed transmission. It features a monoshock rear suspension and inverted telescopic front forks, along with dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both wheels. While it lacks the traction control found on the Indian model, it retains its Deltabox frame, an 11-liter fuel tank, and a total weight of 141 kg, all supported by 17-inch alloy wheels.

FPJ Shorts
Ecom Express Gets Nod From SEBI For Filing Draft Papers For ₹2600 Crore IPO
Ecom Express Gets Nod From SEBI For Filing Draft Papers For ₹2600 Crore IPO
Audi India Begins Bookings for New Audi Q8: All You Need to Know
Audi India Begins Bookings for New Audi Q8: All You Need to Know
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know About Muhurat, Timings And More
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know About Muhurat, Timings And More
From Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: The Rising Brand Value Of India's OIympic Stars
From Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: The Rising Brand Value Of India's OIympic Stars
Read Also
2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched; New Features Include 'Find My Scooter' Starting at Rs. 93,730
article-image

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 comes equipped with a range of advanced features, including dual-channel ABS, traction control, a slipper clutch, and a quick shifter. It also features a fully digital instrument cluster that provides not only essential ride information but also ride tracking, onboard diagnostics, and periodic maintenance reminders, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Read Also
Experience thrilling new upgrades of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 bike with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan
article-image

In another news, India Yamaha Motor has marked a notable milestone in its manufacturing history with the success of the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi-Hybrid in Europe. This scooter, produced in India, has gained considerable traction across several European nations. From January to July this year, approximately 13,400 units of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid were sold across 27 European countries.

Read Also
Yamaha Launches AEROX 155 Version S with Smart Key Technology
article-image

Consumers have responded positively to the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, appreciating its well-rounded design and features. The scooter has received a positive response across major European markets such as the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, Greece, and Portugal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Audi India Begins Bookings for New Audi Q8: All You Need to Know

Audi India Begins Bookings for New Audi Q8: All You Need to Know

2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 Launches Globally with Exciting New Features and Color Choices

2025 Yamaha YZF-R15 Launches Globally with Exciting New Features and Color Choices

Ola Electric Rolls Out Roadster Series in India: New Motorcycle Lineup Launched

Ola Electric Rolls Out Roadster Series in India: New Motorcycle Lineup Launched

BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More

BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More

New Standard: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d AMG Line In India

New Standard: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d AMG Line In India