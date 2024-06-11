2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched; New Features Include 'Find My Scooter' Starting at Rs. 93,730

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi |

India Yamaha Motor has rolled out the 2024 Yamaha Fascino S, with prices beginning at Rs. 93,730 (ex-showroom). The highlight of the new model is the 'Find My Scooter' feature, called 'Answer Back.' By activating this feature via the mobile app, the scooter's indicators flash and the horn sounds for around two seconds, aiding users in locating their scooter easily.

The 2024 Fascino S comes in three distinct colors: Matte Red, Matte Black, and the premium dual-tone Dark Matte Blue. Both the Matte Red and Matte Black are priced at Rs. 93,730, while the Dark Matte Blue option is priced at Rs. 94,530 (ex-showroom).

Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, stated, “At Yamaha, we consistently prioritize customer needs and create solutions that add value to their overall ride experience. The 'Answer Back' feature in Fascino S will surely resonate with our customers who appreciate Yamaha for its unique style and great convenience. We will continue to innovate and introduce such convenient features to deliver an enriching experience to our customers.”

The Yamaha Fascino S is powered by a BS VI-compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi) 125cc Blue Core hybrid engine. This engine produces 8bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. It also features a smart motor generator for better fuel efficiency. The Fascino S comes equipped with several features including a silent start system, power assist, an automatic stop and start system, and two riding modes: Normal and Traffic.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter lineup was recently updated by the company, introduces fresh color options to enhance its appeal. Available for both the Disc and Drum variants, customers can choose from Cyan Blue, Matte Copper, Silver, and Metallic White color schemes, adding to the existing choices of Dark Matte Blue, Cool Blue Metallic, and Vivid Red. Additionally, the drum brake variant receives a new Metallic Black shade, further expanding the range of options. With prices ranging from Rs. 79,150 to Rs. 91,130 (ex-showroom), the Fascino range offers a variety of options to suit different preferences and budgets.