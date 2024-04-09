Yamaha 2024 Lineup: MT-15, Fascino, and Ray ZR Get Stylish Color and Graphic Updates

Yamaha MT-15 V2 |

Yamaha Ray ZRYamaha has has just given its 2024 lineup a makeover. The Yamaha MT-15 V2 motorcycle, as well as the Fascino and Ray ZR 125 scooters, have received some cool updates. These include new colors and graphics. The aim is to make sure these models stay competitive in the ever-growing market.

Yamaha has just unveiled some exciting updates for its MT-15 lineup. The striking Cyber Green color option has been introduced, giving MT-15 fans even more choices. Plus, the Cyan Storm DLX color scheme now features cool graphical enhancements. Yamaha has also added a Hazard function to the MT-15 V2 DLX model. This feature is really important as it helps riders to alert others to be careful while riding. The other colors like Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Racing Blue, and Metallic Black are still available.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 |

The Yamaha MT 15 V2 is powered by a strong 155cc liquid-cooled 4-valve engine, delivering plenty of power and torque for an exciting ride. Packed with advanced features like Traction Control System, Dual Channel ABS, Upside Down Front Forks, Aluminium Swing-arm, and Variable Valve Actuation, this bike ensures top-notch handling and performance. This bike is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi |

In the latest update to the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter lineup, company introduces fresh color options to enhance its appeal. Available for both the Disc and Drum variants, customers can choose from Cyan Blue, Matte Copper, Silver, and Metallic White color schemes, adding to the existing choices of Dark Matte Blue, Cool Blue Metallic, and Vivid Red. Additionally, the drum brake variant receives a new Metallic Black shade, further expanding the range of options. With prices ranging from Rs. 79,150 to Rs. 91,130 (ex-showroom), the Fascino range offers a variety of options to suit different preferences and budgets.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi |

Yamaha wraps up its lineup updates with the introduction of the vibrant Cyan Blue color option for the Ray ZR scooter. This new color choice will be available across both the disc and drum variants. Meanwhile, the existing color palette for the 125cc scooter, including Metallic Black, Matte Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Matte Blue, remains unchanged. Additionally, the Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally retains its existing color options of Matte Copper, Matte Black, and Light Grey Vermillion. With prices ranging from Rs. 85,030 to Rs. 91,130 (ex-showroom) for the drum and disc variants respectively, the Ray ZR offers a wide range of choices to cater to diverse rider preferences.

Yamaha Ray ZR |

Both the Yamaha Fascino and Ray ZR are equipped with the same 125 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This engine is compliant with BS6 OBD2 regulations and is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. Both scooters boast a range of features, including power assist, automatic start/stop functionality, a smart motor generator, LED lights, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. These features enhance the overall riding experience and add convenience for riders.