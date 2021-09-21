Yamaha drives in new 155 cc scooter Aerox 155, updated YZF-R15 range in India

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched an all-new 155 cc scooter model Aerox 155 in the country priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Japanese two-wheeler maker also introduced an updated version of 155 cc bike YZF-R15 with a price starting at Rs 1.67 lakh.

Aerox 155 comes with a 155cc engine that puts out a maximum power of 15 PS and comes mated with a CVT transmission.

"The company has launched several exciting products in the motorcycle and scooter category. The Aerox 155 is an important addition to this line-up as it has been developed on the lines of Yamaha's R DNA," Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara noted.

The scooter will provide a new and exciting riding experience with high performance, comfort and convenience to the Indian customers, he added.

"I am confident that the Aerox 155 will be well accepted by our customers and it will create a new Maxi Sports Scooter segment in India," Shitara said.

The scooter comes with a smart motor-generator system for quiet engine starts, and stop and start system, which boosts fuel efficiency.

It also comes with various other features like single-channel ABS, 14-inch wheels, Bluetooth enabled motorcycle to connect app, 24.5-litre under-seat storage, LED headlight, among others.

The 2021 range of YZF-R15 gets a host of segment-first features and will be available across all company dealerships in India by September end.

The YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke and liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS. The fuel-injected motor with variable valve actuation (VVA) is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The bike also comes with a traction control system, quick shifter, Bluetooth enabled connected features and a new LCD instrument cluster.

Shitara said the global premiere of the YZF-R15 V4 in the country shows the importance of the Indian market in the company's global plans.

"The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 and YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities. I believe that the all-new YZF-R15 V4 and the YZF-R15M will take the thrills of racing to a whole new level and provide a greater experience to our R15 fans in India," he added.

The company will continue to provide such unique products and services in the Indian market in the future as well, Shitara noted.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:32 PM IST