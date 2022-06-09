Yamaha Motors enters EV 2-wheeler leasing in New Delhi

Zypp Electric provides last-mile delivery service to leading E-commerce segments across logistics, groceries, food and pharma sectors making delivery sustainable, attrition free and affordable. /Zypp bike | MBSI

Yamaha leasing company (MBSI) recently announced its entry into the country’s capital - New Delhi with 2-Wheeler Asset Management Services through its Indian company - Moto Business Service India (MBSI), a mobility solutions company.

MBSI provides its services for tech startup companies that focus on shared mobility space in India. Their first investment in New Delhi is with Zypp Electric with the launch of 250 Hero Electric two-wheelers in New Delhi. Zypp Electric provides last-mile delivery service to leading E-commerce segments across logistics, groceries, food and pharma sectors making delivery sustainable, attrition free and affordable.

MBSI’s mission is to increase the usage of vehicles on shared/rental platforms, create employment opportunities, and contribute to improving people’s quality of life in India. The company aims to generate higher levels of employment for the Indian youth, empower more women to earn their livelihood and support the business growth of mobility platforms with a keen focus on maintaining a cleaner and greener environment in the country, hence the interest in the EV segment is a key focus area for the company. MBSI will also explore the opportunities to work with last-mile delivery platformers, especially with the companies who are keen on deploying EV 2W/3W. The aim is to push a majority of companies and delivery executives across the country to go electric.

Mr. Shoji Shiraishi, Managing Director, MBSI says, “We are extremely excited to officially launch MBSI in New Delhi, by kick-starting our operations with Zypp Electric. The Indian electric vehicle mobility market is growing in line with the overall global trend and will see rapid traction and growth for shared two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the EV segment. We will onboard EV vehicles across multiple cities and generate employment avenues for the youth of India. We need to create an evolving ecosystem that can address all challenges and enable millions of businesses to adopt sustainable modes of transport. We plan to work with more environment friendly mobility companies in the future and to transform the overall shared mobility space in India by bringing our financial and strategic experience from our stakeholders.``

Sustainable mobility can bring everlasting change to our ecosystem - It leads to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions which contribute to a healthy/clean environment. With a fleet size of 5,000 electric scooters, Zypp is currently present in Delhi-NCR and plans to expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune this year. They are adding 1000-1500 E - vehicles every month with plans to add 1,50,000 EVs to their fleet by 2024. The company has partnered with e-commerce segments across logistics, groceries, food, and pharma sectors such as Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, Jio Mart, Delhivery, and Spencers to ensure last sustainable mile delivery in India. Zypp currently operates in Delhi-NCR and plans to expand to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai within this year.

“We are on a mission to build the largest full-stack asset-light, tech-enabled shared electric mobility (eMaaS) platform that will help in making last-mile delivery affordable and sustainable. We are delighted to be partnering with Yamaha group’s company - MBSI. This partnership will provide us with the feasibility to deploy specification-based custom scooters for our last-mile delivery requirements with our proprietary IoT Tech support. The confidence in Zypp’s business model from the Japanese auto giant is a testimony of our large-scale disruption and will further play a significant role in achieving zero-emission in last-mile delivery by 2025.” Zypp Electric Co-Founder & CEO - Akash Gupta.

The Delhi Government has been visionary by introducing a new policy that mandates logistic companies and aggregators to go 100 % electric by 2025. Electric vehicle charging stations are being built at a faster pace. Companies will now aggressively pick up the momentum, to be in line with the new changing policies and the new electric vehicle wave in India. To promote EV adoption, the Delhi government has initiated the single-window facility where the consumers, via an online portal, Switch Delhi, users can get a private EV charging point installed at their homes, group housing societies, multistorey apartment complexes, RWAs’ offices and commercial shops through vendors. These stations will also be installed in all government offices where the general public, in addition to government employees, will also be able to charge their vehicles. This all calls for a new wave in the Indian subcontinent - the Eco friendly, Electric Vehicle wave.