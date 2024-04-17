Yamaha Launches AEROX 155 Version S with Smart Key Technology

Yamaha AEROX 155 Version S |

Yamaha India has just launched the AEROX 155 Version S scooter equipped with a Smart Key technology. It comes in two colors: Silver and Racing Blue and it costs Rs 1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Smart Key feature in the Yamaha AEROX 155 Version S is designed to revolutionize city travel. Notably, it includes an answer-back function that helps locate the scooter in busy urban setting. This feature triggers flashing blinkers and buzzer sound, making it easier to spot the scooter in crowded areas. Starting the vehicles is as simple as turning the knob to the ignition position and pressing the start button.

This new feature also makes the AEROX 155 Version S safer. The smart key includes an immobilizer function, which means the scooter is protected when the key isn't nearby. This feature gives riders peace of mind, knowing their scooter is safe from potential theft or unauthorized use.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Since its launch, the AEROX 155 has been a resounding success, captivating dynamic customers with its impressive performance and extraordinary design. As Indian cities evolve, the need for efficient transportation solutions has grown substantially, prompting Yamaha to lead with innovations that not only address but surpass the evolving demands of riders. The integration of Smart Key technology into the AEROX 155 exemplifies this commitment. Seamlessly blending convenience and utility, the new Smart Key feature sets a new standard for urban mobility experiences.”

Yamaha AEROX 155 Version S comes with a Traction Control System (TCS) and is powered by a new 155cc Blue Core engine featuring Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Paired with a CVT transmission, this liquid-cooled engine delivers 15 bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This Yamaha Maxi-sports Scooter is E20 fuel compliant and includes an on-board diagnostic (OBD-II) System. Additionally, it comes with a hazard system as a standard feature.