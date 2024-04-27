Experience thrilling new upgrades of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 bike with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan |

In a country teeming with two-wheel enthusiasts, streetfighter bikes have carved out a unique space for themselves. India's vibrant motorcycling landscape presents a variety of options, but the raw appeal and sheer aggression of streetfighters set them apart. In this exciting segment, one name that resonates with power, style, and performance is Yamaha's MT-15.

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 sets a new benchmark in the realm of streetfighters with its exhilarating performance, cutting-edge technology, and aggressive styling. Whether you're navigating city streets or carving through twisty mountain roads, the MT-15 V2 is sure to ignite your passion for riding and leave a lasting impression wherever you go.

Meet the trailblazer: Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha, the legendary Japanese automaker, unveiled dramatic upgrades for its bestselling streetfighter model, the MT-15. The Yamaha MT-15 V2 sparks more aggression and agility, jacked up with an array of advanced features. Yamaha bikes are known for their style and power. And with the new updates in the Yamaha MT-15 V2, Yamaha has deftly combined science, art, and adrenaline to create a motorcycle that captivates as much with its performance as with its aesthetic appeal.

The MT-15 V2 houses a powerful 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine capable of dishing out maximum horsepower of 18.4 PS at 10,000 RPM and torque of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 RPM. With the fuel system driven by Fuel Injection and transmission type being a constant mesh, 6-speed set-up, this engine perfectly balances power and efficiency. The premium bike also adheres to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, showing its E20 compatibility.

Style and performance of the Yamaha MT-15 V2

With an overall length of 2015mm, overall width of 800mm and an overall height of 1070mm, the MT-15 V2 boasts an impressive stance that's unmistakably aggressive. Catering to your comfort, the bike features an elevated ground clearance of 170mm, a comfortable seat height of 810mm, and a sturdy wheelbase of 1325mm. The slightly heavier kerb weight enhancing stability, ensuring that you enjoy a smooth, seamless ride every single time.

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 motorcycle is not just about brute power; it’s about intelligent power. Yamaha introduces new features such as Upside Down front forks, Aluminium Swingarm, and LED headlights that the prior version lacked. The Dual Channel ABS ensures that you stay in control, especially in challenging driving conditions, replacing the single channel ABS in the previous version.

Adding to Yamaha's arsenal is the Traction Control System, a first for this model, improving the bike's safety, stability, and ride quality. The Y-Connect app allows seamless connectivity between your smartphone and your Yamaha MT-15 V2 keeping you updated and in control of your rides.

Yamaha MT-15 colour options

Presenting a host of vibrant colours including Cyan Storm DLX, Cyber Green DLX, Ice Fluo-Vermillion DLX, Racing Blue DLX, and more, the new Yamaha MT-15 V2 caters to your personal style statement. For all MotoGP aficionados, the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition is especially designed to make heads turn.

Specifications of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 bike

Here is a quick overview of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 bike specifications:

