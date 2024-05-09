 Bank Holiday May 10: Are Banks Closed For Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check City-Wise Report
Akshaya Tritya, this year is being observed on May 10. It is considered as one of the auspicious festival in Hinduism, also known as Akti or Akha Teej.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Akshaya Tritya Bank Holiday | Representative Image/Canva

According to the Reserve Bank of India's bank official calendar both private and public banks will be closed on Friday, May 10 on account of Akshaya Tritya in some states across the country. Another important point to note here is that the bank holidays differ depending on the state.

In May 2024, this month, banks will be closed for a total 14 days, including national and regional holidays, as well as Sundays and the 2nd and 4th Saturdays.

Banks to operate in major metro cities and other cities

Banks will remain open in the major metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, in line with regional traditions across India. However, they will be closed in Bengaluru.

Additionally, branches will operate in various other cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Banks to remain closed on THESE days this month

May 11: second Saturday of the month

May 12: Sunday

May 16: State Day in Gangtok

May 19: Sunday

May 20: General election of Lok Sabha, 2024. Banks in Belapur and Mumbai will be closed for the election.

May 23: Buddha Purnima, banks will be closed in various states including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

