Yamaha Ray ZR 125: The Made-in-India Scooter Driving Sales Success in Europe

DR.MPSOMAPRASAD

India Yamaha Motor has marked a notable milestone in its manufacturing history with the success of the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi-Hybrid in Europe. This scooter, produced in India, has gained considerable traction across several European nations. From January to July this year, approximately 13,400 units of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid were sold across 27 European countries.

Consumers have responded positively to the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, appreciating its well-rounded design and features. The scooter has received a positive response across major European markets such as the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, Greece, and Portugal.

On this occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, remarked, “We take great pride in the exceptional response that Yamaha’s Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, made in India, is receiving in Europe. This achievement underscores the high quality of our scooter, aligning with global standards. The impressive sales growth in this market demonstrates our ability to meet and surpass high expectations, not only in India but also in other developed markets like Europe. Furthermore, this milestone enhances our efforts to position India as a global manufacturing hub for Yamaha. We are confident that we will maintain this momentum and replicate this success in other advanced markets.”

The 2024 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi-Hybrid is equipped with a 125cc single-cylinder engine. While the engine delivers a power output of 8.2bhp and 10.3Nm in some markets, the Euro-spec version produces slightly lower figures, with 8.1bhp and 9.7Nm. This adjustment reflects the model's compliance with European regulations and standards.

The 2024 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi-Hybrid is designed with a start-stop system and an LCD display to improve fuel efficiency. In the Indian market, it also includes smartphone connectivity, a feature not offered in the European version. While Indian models come with a choice of front disc and rear drum brakes, and an additional rear disc option, the European variant is limited to a rear drum brake. Both versions, however, share the same suspension setup, which includes telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock.