Yamaha Launches 2024 MotoGP Editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0

Yamaha R15M Monster Energy MotoGP Edition |

As part of its ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has launched the 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models. This exclusive range features the sporty R15M and the aggressive MT-15 Version 2.0, both designed to capture the spirit of Yamaha’s MotoGP team. These special editions will be available exclusively at Blue Square Showrooms throughout India. The 2024 MotoGP Edition models have been priced as follows in Delhi: the R15M is available at Rs 1.98 lakh, and the MT-15 Version 2.0 is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh.

The latest Yamaha MotoGP Edition of the R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0 proudly displays the striking MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds, fuel tank, and side panels, reflecting Yamaha's strong racing heritage. These special edition models, adorned with their signature decals, are powered by a 155cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine. The engine delivers a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm and produces 18.4 bhp, ensuring an exciting performance that stays true to Yamaha's racing DNA.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition |

The 2024 Yamaha MotoGP Edition models offer distinct characteristics suited to different riding styles. The R15M is designed with a track-oriented focus, delivering a sharp, race-ready experience. In contrast, the MT-15 Version 2.0 is a hyper-naked bike that excels on the streets with its agile handling.

Both models feature a 155cc fuel-injected engine, and are equipped with advanced technologies such as Traction Control System, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), and a Telescopic Upside-Down Fork (USD Fork) at the front, coupled with Linked-Type Mono-Cross Suspension at the rear. They also come with Bluetooth connectivity for added convenience. The Yamaha R15M further enhances the riding experience with a Quick Shifter, a fully digital color TFT screen, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, music and volume control, upgraded switchgear, and an LED license plate light.

2024 Yamaha R15M |

In another news, India Yamaha Motor has recently unveiled the new R15M, featuring an eye-catching Carbon Fibre Pattern graphic and priced at ₹2,08,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This special edition is available at Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms nationwide. Additionally, the Metallic Grey variant of the R15M, which also comes with similar upgrades, is priced at ₹1,98,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be found at Yamaha dealerships across the country.