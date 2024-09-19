Yamaha Rolls Out ‘The Call of The Blue’ Version 4.0

2024 Yamaha R15M |

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has launched the latest version of its flagship campaign, "The Call of The Blue" 4.0, aimed at strengthening its premium image in the Indian two-wheeler market. The new campaign slogan, "Hear the Call Now," builds on the previous tagline, "Have You Heard the Call?" and is designed to appeal to young, aspiring riders. By connecting with a new generation of motorcycle enthusiasts, Yamaha aims to inspire a growing audience to explore its range of products.

Yamaha’s latest campaign is crafted to resonate with the youth, highlighting the brand's core values, rich global heritage, and its commitment to creating true riding enthusiasts. The campaign aims to align with the evolving preferences of modern consumers, who are seeking high performance and premium experiences. With a focus on world-class products in higher engine capacities and engaging consumer initiatives, Yamaha aims to strengthen its presence in the premium segment and position itself as the preferred choice for passionate motorcyclists in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “At Yamaha, we are extremely proud of extending the joy of motorcycling to Indian consumers through our impeccable product portfolio and immersive ownership experience over the years. We are streamlining our strategies to the unique needs of the youth of today. By introducing the 4th edition of ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campaign, we are reinforcing our brand values by inspiring young afficionados to awaken the rider within them. We are confident that this new version will be a success and will help in strengthening our position in this dynamic market, while also differentiating us from others.”

Yamaha has unveiled a new film to promote its latest campaign, capturing the excitement of young audiences. The film shows children watching a movie in a theatre, featuring Yamaha’s iconic two-wheeler models, including some global favorites. Upon leaving, they are delighted to see the same models on the road in real life. Adding to the excitement, the film introduces a new "The Call of The Blue" anthem, specifically designed to appeal to the musical tastes of today’s youth. This creative approach aims to strengthen Yamaha’s connection with the younger generation of riders.