Yamaha launched new 150cc dual-purpose bike WR 155R

Further assisting the offroad dynamics are the large 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres on both ends. It also gets petal-type discs on both ends measuring 240mm up front and 220mm at the rear. There’s no ABS on offer, even as an option.

Other notable features of the motorcycle include a fully digital instrument cluster with average fuel consumption apart from the regular trove of information and a generous 245mm ground clearance. Consequently, the seat height is a little too tall, at 888mm. That’s 73mm taller than the R15 V3’s seat and 65mm taller than the Hero XPulse 200’s saddle. In pursuit of keeping the weight minimal for off-road dynamics, the fuel tank capacity is pretty small, at 8.1 litres.

Interestingly, the delta between the R15 V3 and this motorcycle isn’t that much in Indonesia. So in theory, if Yamaha launches it in India, it will command a similar pricing ballpark as the R15 V3.0, which retails at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). However, the chances of Yamaha bringing this motorcycle to India are pretty slim as the segment itself is pretty niche and Yamaha may not be able to price it competitively. This is especially considering the Indian market already has the bigger-engined Hero XPulse 200, which is priced at just Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

That said, we think this could be a really promising bike for our market. It may not be as powerful as the Hero XPulse 200 on paper, but could be pretty fun to ride thanks to the featherlight 134kg kerb. In comparison, the Hero XPulse 200 tips the scales at 154kg kerb.