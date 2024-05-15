Volkswagen Tiguan and Virtus Receive Discounts Up to Rs 3.40 Lakh in May 2024

Volkswagen Tiguan |

In May 2024, Volkswagen India is offering great deals for potential buyers, with cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. You can save up to Rs 3.40 lakh on both the Virtus sedan and the Tiguan SUV, but the exact incentives depend on factors like region, variant, and availability.

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a cash benefit of Rs 75,000, exchange benefits of Rs 75,000, corporate benefits of Rs 1,00,000, and 4-year SVP benefits of Rs 90,000, totalling Rs 3.40 lakh. The ex-showroom price of Volkswagen Tiguan is Rs 35.17 lakh.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It produces 187bhp between 4,200 and 6,000rpm and delivers 320Nm of peak torque from 1,500 to 4,100rpm. This power is transmitted to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and Volkswagen’s 4Motion system.

Volkswagen Tiguan has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 13.54km/l. In terms of features, it includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, six airbags, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, ABS, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Volkswagen Virtus |

For the Volkswagen Virtus sedan, the benefits amount to Rs 1,00,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 50,000, exchange benefits of Rs 30,000, and loyalty benefits of Rs 20,000. Price-wise, Volkswagen’s midsize sedan ranges from Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in 12 variants across Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT and GT Plus trims.

The Virtus is based on the India-specific MQB-AO-IN platform, shared with the Taigun SUV. This means it shares the same engine options as the Taigun. You can choose between a 6-speed manual (1.0 TSI), a 6-speed torque converter AT (1.0 TSI), or a 7-speed DSG (1.5 TSI) transmission depending on the engine. In the market, it competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City.