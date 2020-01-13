What to expect from Kawasaki this year

2020 Models:

Kawasaki has started rolling out its BS6-compliant motorcycles in India, so we expect the Japanese manufacturer to bring the rest of its updated models in a phased manner soon. Some of the models have already launched abroad, including the new Ninja 1000, the Versys 1000 and the W800. While most of the motorcycles have received just a mild cosmetic update, some like the 2020 Ninja 1000 now come with an updated electronics suite.

Well, that’s about it. A brand new motorcycle and the 2020 model lineup is what we are likely to receive from Kawasaki this year. If anyone from Kawasaki is reading this, can we please get the ZX-25R here so that we can hear that screaming inline-four?