Volvo first-ever Electric SUV: XC40 Recharge

- Volvo introduces new ‘Recharge’ sub-brand for electric cars.

- The XC40 Recharge is the first car from the Recharge lineup.

- It is available with two electric motors with a combined output of 408PS and a 78kWh battery pack.

- Volvo claims a range of over 400km on the XC40 Recharge.

- Could be launched in India next year.