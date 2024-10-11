Volkswagen Tayron Unveiled: New 7-Seat SUV to Replace Tiguan AllSpace

Volkswagen Tayron |

Volkswagen has introduced the new Tayron SUV, set to debut at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. Designed as the successor to the Tiguan AllSpace, the Tayron will be available in both five-and seven-seat configurations, offering flexibility for different needs. It also comes with a variety of engine options, including TSI petrol, TDI diesel, and plug-in-hybrid variants, catering to a wide range of preferences.

The new Volkswagen Tayron offers enhanced practicality with a spacious 885-litre boot, making it a convenient choice for families. As the seven-seat variant of the Tiguan, it shares a similar design, featuring sleek LED headlights and an illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front. The rear is defined by a striking full-width LED light bar and distinctive 3D tail-lamps, prominently displaying the Volkswagen badge. The Tayron is equipped with 17 to 19-inch alloy wheels, which fit well into its bold squared-off wheel arches, adding to its modern and stylish appearance.

The second-generations Volkswagen Tayron measures 4,770mm in length, which is 231mm longer than the European version of the Tiguan. To make space for an additional row of seats, Volkswagen has increased the wheelbase by approximately 110mm, bringing in to 2,791mm.

The Volkswagen Tayron, which is built on MQB Evo platform, offers a range of engine choices for buyers. They can select from a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel, or two plug-in-hybrid models that pair a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor. All variants come with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, providing power outputs that vary from 148bhp to 268bhp, and can be configured as either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The plug-in-hybrid version stands out with an electric-only range exceeding 100 km, supported by a 19.7kWh battery. It also features regenerative braking and an electronic boost function for enhanced performance, with convenient charging options available through an 11kW AC wall box or a faster 50kW DC charger.