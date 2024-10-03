Volkswagen Expands Virtus Range with New GT Plus Sport and GT Line Variants

Volkswagen Virtus GT Line |

Volkswagen India has unveiled the new Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport, offering refreshed look with upgraded design features. Along with these launches, the company has enhanced the feature set for the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, making it more appealing to buyers. Additionally, a new Highline Plus variant introduced for both the Virtus and Taigun models, giving customers more choice in terms of features and value as a part of Volkswagen India 2.0 strategy.

Read Also Volkswagen Taigun Sales Surpass 1 Lakh Units in Three Years

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus |

Volkswagen has ramped up the excitement with the launch of the Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport, now available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Virtus GT Line is priced from Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom), while the more premium Virtus GT Plus Sport starts at Rs 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

Volkswagen India has rolled out a new Highline Plus variant for its Taigun and Virtus models, featuring the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The Volkswagen Virtus Highline Plus is priced from Rs 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Taigun Highline Plus starts at Rs 14.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Virtus GT Line comes with an enhanced feature package, including an electric sunroof, a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, and a 25.65 cm VW Play touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other notable features include keyless entry with push-button start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlights, adding to the convenience and comfort for drivers.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus - Cabin |

Virtus GT Plus Sport features a powerful 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Virtus GT Plus Sport is packed with advanced features, including a 25.65 cm VW Play touchscreen infotainment system with an amplifier and subwoofer, along with a 20.32 cm digital cockpit for an updated instrument display. It also offers features like electric front seats for both the driver and co-driver—first in its class—ventilated front seats, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line - Cabin |

Read Also Volkswagen Upgrades Taigun and Virtus: 6 Airbags Now Standard Across Both Models

Volkswagen India has enhanced the Taigun GT Line by introducing a more premium feature package, aligning it with the newly launched Virtus GT Line. The updated Taigun GT Line now includes a 20.32 cm digital cockpit for a modern instrument display, along with an electric sunroof that adds a touch of luxury. Additional features such as the KESSY push-button start and stop system, aluminum pedals, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-dimming interior rearview mirror improve convenience and style.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus |

The new Highline Plus variant boasts a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror and the KESSY push-button start and stop system. The addition of an electric sunroof allows for a more enjoyable ride, while auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers improve visibility during changing weather conditions.