 Volkswagen Taigun Sales Surpass 1 Lakh Units in Three Years
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport |

Volkswagen India has achieved a major milestone with the Taigun SUV, selling 1 lakh units since its launch three years ago on September 23. Based on SIAM data, 67,140 units were sold in the domestic market by the end of August, while 32,742 units were exported. This brings the total sales to 99,882 units. Including the initial dispatches is September, Volkswagen has now crossed the 1 lakh-unit mark, reflecting the growing popularity of the Taigun both in India and overseas.

The Volkswagen Taigun saw its highest domestic sales in the financial year ending March 2023, with 21,736 units sold. Since then, dispatches have experienced a slight dip. On the export side, the Taigun hit its peak in FY2024, with 12,621 units shipped. These numbers reflect the SUV’s strong market presence, despite a recent slowdown in domestic sales.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

The Volkswagen Taigun represents the brand’s entry into the highly competitive midsize SUV market, where it competes with models like the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder. It comes with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 115hp and 175Nm of torque, and a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo engine generating 150hp and 250Nm of torque. Both engines are available with manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for different driving needs.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun |

The Volkswagen Taigun is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 18.70 lakh, with special deals available on both the entry-level and top-end variants. During the festive season, buyers can take advantage of discounts and offers up to Rs 3.07 lakh. A little over a year after its launch, the Taigun achieved a five-star Global NCAP safety rating, and in June, Volkswagen upgraded the SUV by making six airbags standard across all models, enhancing its safety features.

