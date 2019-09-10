Volkswagen introduce its first Electric Vehicle with ID.3, expected in 2020

- The ID.3 will utilise Volkswagen’s modular MEB platform.
- It will be available with three battery-range options.
- An electric motor produces 204PS and 310Nm; top speed rated at 160kmph.
- Gets a total of three variants- ID.3 1st, ID.3 1st Plus and ID.3 1st Max.
- Production set to begin in November with deliveries expected in 2020.
- The Volkswagen ID3 goes up against the Renault Zoe and the Nissan Leaf.
Ever since the dieselgate scandal rocked Volkswagen, the German carmaker has been busy at work trying to rectify its image by showcasing a variety of all-electric prototypes under its ID sub-brand. And now, its first electric model from the ID range is finally here.
Called the ID.3, this is the first EV by Volkswagen to utilise the company’s modular MEB (modular electric toolkit) platform. At a glance, the design of the new EV resembles a Golf, albeit with an electric powerplant.
At launch, customers will be able to choose from three different battery options. The base model gets a 45kWh battery with a range of 330km on a single charge. The next option available is a 58kWh battery with a range of 420km. And finally, the top-spec offering gets a 77kWh battery pack that gives a range of 550km on a single charge.
Volkswagen will also slap on a 100kW quick charger that should help give the ID.3 a range of upto 290km in just 30 minutes. Under the hood, Volkswagen’s ID.3 is not only efficient but packs quite a bit of power.
The EV is powered by an electric motor on the rear axle which delivers 204PS of power and a peak torque of 310 Nm of torque. Top speed is electronically limited to 160kmph. Meanwhile, Volkswagen is yet to reveal the ID.3’s 0-100kmph figures, but expect it to be a zippy EV off the line.
Volkswagen will initially launch the ID.3 1st Edition in three fixed configurations - base, ID.3 1st Plus and ID.3 1st Max. The base variant of the ID.3 1st comes equipped with features like a satellite navigation system, heated front seats and steering wheel and 18-inch alloy wheels.
The mid-range ID.3 1st Plus gets additional features like a rear view camera system, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry and starting system. Its interiors also includes refined upholstery, a centre console with two USB-C connections and ambient lighting. On the exterior front, the Plus variant gets matrix LED headlights as well as 19-inch light-alloy wheels.
The range topping ID.3 1st Max variant gets features like an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, a Beats sound system, a large panorama sliding/tilting glass roof as well as 20-inch light-alloy wheels.
Other common equipment include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as safety features like lane assist.
Production of the EV is set to begin in November this year and 30,000 units have already been pre-ordered ahead of its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. VW aims to produce 100,000 units in its first year with a target of 110,000 on an average the following years.
Volkswagen claims that the ID.3 will be launched at an introductory price under €30,000 (Rs 23.80 lakh) with deliveries expected to begin in 2020. Post launch, it will take on rivals like the Renault Zoe and the Nissan Leaf.
-By Gaurav Davare
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)