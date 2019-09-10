Volkswagen introduce its first Electric Vehicle with ID.3, expected in 2020

- The ID.3 will utilise Volkswagen’s modular MEB platform.

- It will be available with three battery-range options.

- An electric motor produces 204PS and 310Nm; top speed rated at 160kmph.

- Gets a total of three variants- ID.3 1st, ID.3 1st Plus and ID.3 1st Max.

- Production set to begin in November with deliveries expected in 2020.

- The Volkswagen ID3 goes up against the Renault Zoe and the Nissan Leaf.