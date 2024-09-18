Triumph Boosts Modern Classic Line with All-New Speed T4 and MY25 Speed 400 Models

Triumph Speed T4 and 2025 Speed 400 - Launch Event |

Triumph Motorcycles has launched two new additions to its modern classic range- the all-new Speed T4 and the 2025 Speed 400. Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh for the Triumph Speed T4 and Rs 2.40 lakh for the 2025 Triumph Speed 400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Triumph Speed T4

The Triumph Speed T4, the latest addition to Triumph’s 400cc modern classic lineup, is powered by a 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 30.6 horsepower and 36 Nm of torque. This engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox, is designed for strong low-end performance, achieving 85% of its peak torque at just 2500 rpm.

Triumph Speed T4 |

While it retains many components from the Speed 400, the Speed T4 features several upgrades, including an all-LED lighting system and a new analogue-digital display with Bluetooth connectivity. It also boasts modern features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, 43 mm telescopic front forks, and a mono-shock rear suspension. For safety, the bike is equipped with 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

2025 Triumph Speed 400 |

2025 Triumph Speed 400

Launched in July 2023, the 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has received praise for its performance, advanced technology, and premium quality. The upgraded MY25 model offers a more robust appearance with high-profile, 17-inch radial tyres and improved comfort features, including adjustable front brake and clutch levers.

2025 Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Speed T4 |

The new Speed 400 comes equipped with a range of modern features, including all-LED lighting for enhanced visibility, ride-by-wire technology for smoother throttle response, and dual-channel ABS for improved safety. It also includes a USB-C charging port for convenient device connectivity and a digital-analogue display that provides key ride information, such as a fuel gauge, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, and trip details.

2025 Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Speed T4 |

The new Speed 400 is available in four vibrant colours: Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, and Phantom Black, expanding on the previous colour options. It also introduces 5-step adjustable levers and enhanced tyres from Vredestein.

Bookings are open with a token amount of Rs 5,000, and deliveries are expected to start next month. Both the Speed T4 and MY25 Speed 400 share the powerful 398cc TR-Series engine and a modern classic roadster design.