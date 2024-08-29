Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Hits Indian Roads at Rs 38.40 Lakhs

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS |

Ducati, the renowned luxury motorcycle brand, has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup, the Multistrada V4 RS, in India. Priced at Rs 38.40 lakhs (ex-showroom), this new model marks the most exclusive Multistrada ever produced by the Bologna-based manufacturer.

Launched as a limited edition, the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS celebrates two decades of the Multistrada family, featuring the high-performance Desmosedici Stradale engine, inspired by the Panigale V4. Ducati India will begin deliveries of this highly anticipated motorcycle in early September 2024 through its nationwide dealership network.

The bike’s design featuring lightweight components such as carbon fiber superstructures and a titanium subframe. Adding to its exclusivity, the Multistrada V4 RS is produced in a limited, numbered series, with each bike proudly displaying its unique number on a plate attached to the triple clamp.

The Multistrada V4 RS comes equipped with an advanced electronic package, similar to the one found in the Multistrada V4 S. Key features include front and rear radar technology that powers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), enhancing both safety and convenience.

The bike's electronics, guided by the Bosch inertial platform, offer four Power Modes—Full, High, Medium, and Low—along with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) for seamless gear changes. These systems are precisely calibrated for the bike's performance characteristics and are integrated into four Riding Modes: Race, Sport, Touring, and Urban, ensuring a tailored experience for every type of ride.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The Multistrada V4 RS is born when Superbike meets touring. It’s the pinnacle of the Multistrada V4 family, powered by the Panigale V4-derived Desmosedici Stradale engine, with a dry clutch and dedicated electronic calibrations, to offer an unprecedented riding experience. It’s a unique motorcycle in personality and substance and is without doubt the most exciting Multistrada ever created by Ducati. I am personally thrilled for all future Ducatisti who will be lucky enough to add this motorcycle to their garage and proud to introduce such a special motorcycle to the Indian audience.”