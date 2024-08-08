Advanced Electronics: Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 08, 2024
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India, priced at Rs 19.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
It features advanced Ohlins suspension at both front and rear.
The bike has lighter Marchesini forged wheels, reducing weight by 2kg.
Due to the new suspension, the seat height is now 890mm.
The 950 SP uses the same 937cc L-twin engine.
It comes equipped with Pirelli Supercorsa SP tyres on 17-inch wheels for improved grip.
The bike includes advanced electronics like cornering ABS, slide-by brake, wheelie control, multiple riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban).
Thanks For Reading!