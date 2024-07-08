Ducati Launches Hypermotard 698 Mono in India at Rs 16.50 Lakh

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono |

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has unveiled its latest offering in India, the Hypermotard 698 Mono, marking the debut of their first single-cylinder motorcycle in the country. Priced at Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this new model features Superquadro Mono engine, which is also making its debut.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in the Classic Ducati Red color, with an RVE version expected to arrive later this year. Enthusiasts can now book the motorcycle at all Ducati dealerships across India. Starting 8th July, the bike is on display at select dealerships, with deliveries slated to commence by the end of the July.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a Superquadro Mono single-cylinder, 659 cc engine that delivers 77.5 hp and 63 Nm of torque. It features a 12-litre fuel tank and is built with a tubular steel Trellis frame and an aluminium double-sided swingarm.

The bike is equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Riders can choose from four riding modes – Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet. Notably, it is the first Ducati to feature ABS cornering Bosch adjustable on four levels, along with Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Power Launch. The bike is also boasting a 3.8-inch LCD display with Ducati Link App support, tapered aluminium handlebars, a full LED lighting system, and DRL.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, "The Hypermotard 698 Mono embodies the unbridled thrill of motorcycling in its purest form. This is more than just a machine; it's a declaration of individuality. Ducati's engineering prowess is on full display with the world's most powerful single-cylinder engine, a masterpiece of performance that delivers exhilarating power with every twist of the throttle. It now comfortably sits at the pinnacle of a segment which is not the most popular in our country, but we are committed to launch all new Ducati models in India, especially the ones as special and technologically advanced as the Hypermotard 698 Mono!”