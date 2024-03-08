Ducati Introduces Streetfighter V4 S In India At Rs 28 Lakh!

Ducati Streetfighter V4 |

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S now comes in a new Grey Nero color and has some updates. The V-shaped LED DRLs, full LED headlights and the fuel tank is same as the Panigale V4. The fuel tank capacity is now 16.5 litres, and it looks sharper with redesigned side covers. The bike has a re-positioned swingarm pivot, 4 mm higher than before. This improved anti-squat action, offering better stability.

The Streetfighter V4 S features advanced suspension with 43 mm USD fork and a rear TTX36 monoshock, both adjustable via the updated SmartEC 2.0 interface for improved and quicker suspension performance.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is powered by a 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine, producing 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and peak torque of 123Nm at 9,500 rpm. It also features a new lithium-ion battery, included as standard on the V4 S. The Streetfighter V4 S 2023 has a wet weight of 197.5 kg

The bike now offers four power modes; Full, High, Medium and Low. The high and medium modes come with a new ride map featuring specific gear collaboration. Full and low modes are entirely new, with the low power mode limiting the bike’s output to 165 bhp and providing subdued throttle response.