Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO, priced at Rs 12,89,000 in India

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Thursday launched its new motorcycle Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO at Rs 12,89,000 in the Indian market.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a special motorcycle that was created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati, in 1971 with the Ducati 750 GT.

It also features a unique "Giallo Ocra" livery with a black frame and sub frame along with a brown seat, the company said.

"The Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO stays true to the Scrambler DNA while also paying homage to the history of the Borgo Panigale through the unique 'Giallo Ocra' livery. Our first launch this year, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a distinctive offering celebrating the iconic air cooled L-Twin engine and it's great that Ducatisti from India can also get their hands on this exclusive edition," Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said in a statement.

The engine is the 1079 cc L-twin with desmodromic distribution and air cooling that produces 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.2 kgm of torque at 4,750 rpm.

The motorcycle comes with a large 15-litre steel fuel tank and comfortable dual seat.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:34 PM IST