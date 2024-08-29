Triumph Launches Daytona 660 in India: Price Set at Rs 9.72 Lakh

Triumph has introduced the 2024 Daytona 660 in India. Priced from Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom), the Daytona 660 is now available for purchase. This latest model comes equipped with advanced features including dual-channel ABS, traction control, and full LED lighting, enhancing both safety and visibility on road.

The Triumph Daytona 660 features a triple engine that combines low-end torque with thrilling high-rpm performance. It generates 95PS at 11,250rpm and has a redline of 12,650rpm, delivering over 80% of its peak 69Nm torque from just 3,125rpm. The bike also boasts a new exhaust system with 3-into-1-headers and a compact underslung silencer, which enhances the distinctive sound of its triple engine.

Triumph Daytona 660 |

The new Triumph Daytona 660 is designed for agility and ease of handling, featuring a lightweight sports frame and high-quality Showa suspension components. It comes with 41mm upside-down front forks and a Showa rear unit with preload adjustment for quick setup changes.

The bike's lightweight five-spoked cast aluminium wheels reduce rotating mass, enhancing responsiveness and suspension performance. Equipped with Michelin’s new Power 6 tyres, the Daytona 660 ensures confident handling in various conditions. Its braking system includes twin four-piston radial calipers, 310mm discs, and a Continental ABS modulator, providing excellent stopping power and braking performance.

The Triumph Daytona 660 is equipped with advanced technology to enhance both riding experience and safety. Its ride-by-wire throttle offers precise control with three selectable riding modes—Sport, Road, and Rain—each providing different levels of throttle response and traction control. Sport mode delivers the most responsive throttle for aggressive riding or track use, while the traction control can be disabled through the instrument menu for those who prefer no electronic intervention.

The bike also features a multi-functional instrument panel with a color TFT screen integrated into a clear white-on-black LCD display, ensuring readability in various light conditions. The optional My Triumph Connectivity System adds turn-by-turn navigation and phone and music integration, with all features easily accessible through the switchgear for convenience while riding.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer, stated: “The Daytona 660 embodies the attitude and agility associated with the Daytona name, offering thrilling, practical performance and all-day comfort that modern riders seek. We are enthusiastic about the impact the Daytona 660 will make on the expanding middleweight sports market.”