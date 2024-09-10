 Tata.ev Celebrates ‘Festival of Cars’ with Big Price Cuts on Nexon.ev and Punch.ev
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesTata.ev Celebrates ‘Festival of Cars’ with Big Price Cuts on Nexon.ev and Punch.ev

Tata.ev Celebrates ‘Festival of Cars’ with Big Price Cuts on Nexon.ev and Punch.ev

As part of its festive promotion, TATA.ev is offering customers six months of free charging at any of its 5,500+ Tata Power stations across India.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Tata Punch EV |

Tata.ev, a leader in India’s electric vehicle market, has introduced significant discounts on its popular models, including the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev, as part of its ‘Festival of Cars’ promotion. Aimed at making electric vehicle more affordable for a wider audience, the Nexon.ev is now available with discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh, while the Punch.ev sees a price cut of up to Rs 1.20 lakh This festive offer from Tata Motors will run until 31 October 2024.

Read Also
Tata Motors Announces Massive Festive Discounts on SUVs & Cars – Save Up to Rs 2 Lakh!
article-image

Tata.ev is leveraging advancements in localization and technology to offer competitive pricing on its electric vehicle, achieving price parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) models. Following the launch of the Curvv.ev last month, the company is now offering the popular Nexon.ev at prices comparable to ICE vehicles for a limited time. Additionally, special festive deals have brought the Punch.ev and Tiago.ev closer in price to their ICE equivalents.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV |

Read Also
Tata Curvv EV Review: Bold Leap into the Electric Future
article-image

As part of a limited-time promotion, Tata.ev has introduced new entry prices for its electric vehicles, offering significant savings. The Tiago.ev is now available from Rs 7.99 lakh, with discounts up to Rs 40,000 depending on the variant. The Punch.ev has been reduced to Rs 9.99 lakh, with savings reaching up to Rs 1.20 lakh. The Nexon.ev is offered at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh, with discounts up to Rs 3 lakh.

Tata.ev Festival of Cars

Tata.ev Festival of Cars |

As part of its festive promotion, TATA.ev is offering customers six months of free charging at any of its 5,500+ Tata Power stations across India. This benefit ensures that both city and long-distance travel are convenient and cost-free.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 1, Part 2)
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV |

Read Also
Tata Curvv ICE Hits Indian Market with a Rs 10 Lakh Price Tag
article-image

The 'Festival of Cars' event also features substantial discounts on a range of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with savings of up to ₹2.05 lakh on select models. Customers can find popular vehicles like the Tiago, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari at reduced prices during this promotion. This offer provides a great opportunity for buyers to acquire these well-known models at more attractive rates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata.ev Celebrates ‘Festival of Cars’ with Big Price Cuts on Nexon.ev and Punch.ev

Tata.ev Celebrates ‘Festival of Cars’ with Big Price Cuts on Nexon.ev and Punch.ev

Skoda Elroq Design Sketch Revealed: Full Debut Set for October 2024

Skoda Elroq Design Sketch Revealed: Full Debut Set for October 2024

Tata Motors Announces Massive Festive Discounts on SUVs & Cars – Save Up to Rs 2 Lakh!

Tata Motors Announces Massive Festive Discounts on SUVs & Cars – Save Up to Rs 2 Lakh!

80% Of All Passenger Vehicles In Singapore Set To Become EVs By 2040: Report

80% Of All Passenger Vehicles In Singapore Set To Become EVs By 2040: Report

Hyundai Introduces 2024 Alcazar: Bold New Design and Prices from Rs 14.99 Lakh

Hyundai Introduces 2024 Alcazar: Bold New Design and Prices from Rs 14.99 Lakh