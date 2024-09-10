Tata.ev Celebrates ‘Festival of Cars’ with Big Price Cuts on Nexon.ev and Punch.ev

Tata Punch EV |

Tata.ev, a leader in India’s electric vehicle market, has introduced significant discounts on its popular models, including the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev, as part of its ‘Festival of Cars’ promotion. Aimed at making electric vehicle more affordable for a wider audience, the Nexon.ev is now available with discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh, while the Punch.ev sees a price cut of up to Rs 1.20 lakh This festive offer from Tata Motors will run until 31 October 2024.

Tata.ev is leveraging advancements in localization and technology to offer competitive pricing on its electric vehicle, achieving price parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) models. Following the launch of the Curvv.ev last month, the company is now offering the popular Nexon.ev at prices comparable to ICE vehicles for a limited time. Additionally, special festive deals have brought the Punch.ev and Tiago.ev closer in price to their ICE equivalents.

As part of a limited-time promotion, Tata.ev has introduced new entry prices for its electric vehicles, offering significant savings. The Tiago.ev is now available from Rs 7.99 lakh, with discounts up to Rs 40,000 depending on the variant. The Punch.ev has been reduced to Rs 9.99 lakh, with savings reaching up to Rs 1.20 lakh. The Nexon.ev is offered at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh, with discounts up to Rs 3 lakh.

As part of its festive promotion, TATA.ev is offering customers six months of free charging at any of its 5,500+ Tata Power stations across India. This benefit ensures that both city and long-distance travel are convenient and cost-free.

The 'Festival of Cars' event also features substantial discounts on a range of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with savings of up to ₹2.05 lakh on select models. Customers can find popular vehicles like the Tiago, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari at reduced prices during this promotion. This offer provides a great opportunity for buyers to acquire these well-known models at more attractive rates.