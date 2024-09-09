Tata Motors Announces Massive Festive Discounts on SUVs & Cars – Save Up to Rs 2 Lakh!

Tata Motors Reaches 20 Lakh SUV Milestone |

Tata Motors has kicked off its largest-ever ‘Festival of Cars’ just in time for the festive season, offering unbeatable deals on its range of popular cars and SUVs. With special prices and added consumer benefits, customers can take advantage of total savings of up to Rs 2.05 lakh, making it an ideal time to purchase new vehicle. These limited-time offers, available until 31st October, 2024, cover all Tata cars and SUVs powered by petrol, diesel and CNG.

Tata Motors is extending festive discounts on a range of models, including the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Safari, and Harrier, giving customers the chance to drive home their preferred vehicle at attractive prices. However, the Punch and the recently launched Curvv are not included in these offers.

Tata Nexon Dark | File

The Tata Tiago now starts at Rs 4.99 lakh, with price reductions of up to Rs 65,000 depending on the variant. The Tata Tigor and Tata Altroz are available from Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 6.49 lakh, with discounts of up to Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively. The Tata Nexon, one of Tata’s best-sellers, is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh, with savings of up to Rs 80,000.

Tata Harrier | File

Larger SUVs like the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari also comes with attractive offers, with prices starting Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, and discounts of up to Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh, making this an ideal deal for buyers to secure a new vehicle are reduced prices.

Tata Safari |

In addition to the special festive pricing, Tata Motors is offering additional consumer benefits of up to ₹45,000 across popular models, further enhancing the value for buyers this season. These added perks, available at Tata showrooms, make it an even more attractive opportunity for customers looking to purchase their next car.

While announcing the Festival of Cars, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, expressed, “With the festive season upon us, we are thrilled to offer an impressive range of attractive deals for our esteemed customers. Featuring total benefits of up to ₹2.05 lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes exclusive price reductions for a limited period, along with appealing exchange and cash benefits, making it the ideal time to embrace new beginnings. We are confident that customers will take advantage of this remarkable opportunity to own a Tata car, combining top-notch safety and design, making this festive season truly memorable.”