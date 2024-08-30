Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) and Mr. Gokulam Gopalan, Chairman, Sree Gokulam Motors and Services Private Limited, with the TPEM and Sree Gokulam Motors’ leadership at the inauguration of TATA.ev Kalamassery |

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has introduced two new EV-only retail stores under the Tata.ev brand in Kochi, Kerala. Located in the areas of Edappally and Kalamassery, these stores are now open to the public and designed to offer a premium experience for electric vehicle buyers.

The TATA.ev Edappally store stands out as Tata’s largest EV retail outlet in India, boasting an impressive 8,800 sq. ft. of space. This flagship store will be complemented by a dedicated EV service center, aimed at providing an enhanced after-sales experience for Tata EV owners, ensuring they receive top-quality support and maintenance. The TATA.ev Kalamassery store provides customers with an open, well-organized space spanning over 6,100 sq. ft.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) and Mr. Babu Moopan, Chairman, Luxon Motors Private Limited, with the TPEM and Luxon Motors’ leadership along with the store team at the inauguration of TATA.ev Edappally |

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “As the leading market for electric mobility in the country with 5.6% EV penetration, the people of Kerala have led the way in adopting future facing technologies, making it a clear choice for us to inaugurate our next set of premium Tata.ev stores in the state. We have seen how the discerning EV consumer has matured and demands a premium ownership experience.”

Tata Curvv EV

Recently, Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv EV in India with an introductory price ranging from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv EV has generated significant anticipation in the Indian market, offering a new option in the growing EV segment.

Tata Curvv EV |

The Tata Curvv EV, built on the new ATLAS platform, offers two battery pack options: a 45kWh pack and a 55kWh pack. The 45kWh battery is available in the Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ trims and is claimed to provide a range of up to 502 kilometers (MIDC). The 55kWh battery, offered in the Accomplished, Accomplished+, Empowered, and Empowered+ A trims, promises a range of up to 585 kilometers (MIDC) on a single charge.