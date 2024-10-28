Tata Tiago EV Hits Milestone: Surpasses 50,000 Units Sold in India

Tata Tiago EV |

Tata Motors has celebrated a significant achievement with the Tiago EV, which has now sold over 50,000 units in India. Launched in 2022, the Tiago EV quickly gained popularity as the most budget-friendly electric vehicle available at the time. Customers can choose between two battery options: a 19.2 kWh battery that delivers a range of around 221 km and a larger 24 kWh battery that offers up to 275 km on a single charge.

Tata Tiago EV is designed to cater to diverse driving needs, featuring two battery options that enhance its performance. The compact 19.2 kWh battery is paired with a 45kW motor, delivering a peak torque of 105 Nm, while the larger 24 kWh battery works with a robust 55 kW motor, offering 114 Nm of torque. Buyers can select from two driving modes—city for everyday use or sport for a more dynamic experience.

Available in five vibrant colors, including signature teal blue and midnight plum, the Tiago EV is offered in Medium and Long-range variants across four trim levels: XE, XT, XZ+, and the premium XZ+ Tech LUX. Prices for the Tiago EV range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive option in the electric vehicle market.

In another news recently, Bharat NCAP has awarded 5-star safety ratings to multiple Tata models, including the Nexon ICE, Curvv ICE, and Curvv EV. This recognition underscores Tata Motors' commitment to prioritizing safety across its vehicle lineup. The internal combustion engine variant of the Tata Curvv achieved an impressive score of 29.50 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection, excelling in both frontal offset and side impact tests.

Meanwhile, the electric Curvv garnered an even higher score of 30.81 out of 32, demonstrating strong safety performance, particularly in head and chest protection for front occupants. The Nexon ICE also performed well, securing a score of 29.41 out of 32, with effective support for the head and neck during crash tests.