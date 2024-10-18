Tata Nexon iCNG First Drive Review – Is It Worth the Switch to CNG?

Tata Nexon iCNG |

Tata Motors has been actively expanding its product lineup, covering everything from ICE to electric vehicles and CNG models. The company is determined not to miss any opportunity in the competitive market and is working hard to attract more customers. As part of this strategy, Tata has now introduced the CNG variant of its best-selling compact SUV, the Nexon. We too the newly launched Tata Nexon iCNG for a test drive to see how it performs. Here’s our take on the latest addition to Tata’s portfolio.

Design (Exterior & Interior)

The Tata Nexon iCNG stays true to the design language of its petrol and diesel counterparts, maintaining the SUV’s sporty stance and signature styling. Key elements like split headlamps, bold front grille, and coupe-inspired rear continue to give it a modern premium look. On the surface, its’ hard to tell the difference between the CNG version and the other variants, with only a small badge on the tailgate hinting at the change.

The cabin of the Tata Nexon iCNG feels familiar and practical, much like its petrol and diesel counterparts. Tata has ensured comfort with high-quality materials, good ergonomics, and useful features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and a digital instrument cluster. The space inside remains generous, offering enough legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers.

Notably, the Nexon iCNG features a CNG switch on the center console, allowing drivers to seamlessly alternate between CNG and petrol. CNG-specific graphics on the digital display provide useful information about fuel usage and offer a dedicated trip meter. While the design eliminates the rotary drive mode knob in favor of a small storage cubby, the absence of an additional cup holder may be a drawback for some.

Tata’s innovative twin-cylinder technology ensures that two 60-litre CNG tanks are cleverly integrated beneath the boot floor, helping to maintain a practical boot space of 321 litres. Although this represents a slight reduction compared to the standard Nexon, the capacity is still sufficient for everyday needs, such as luggage or groceries. The spare wheel is conveniently placed under the car, accessible through a simple mechanism.

Safety Features

Safety continues to be a priority for Tata, and the Nexon iCNG comes loaded with essential safety features, including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders. The strong build quality, which has earned the Nexon a high safety rating in crash tests, is carried over to the CNG variant as well, providing peace of mind to buyers.

Engine and Performance

The Tata Nexon iCNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers 99bhp and 170Nm of torque, which is 20bhp less than the petrol variant. Despite this reduction, the Nexon iCNG performs well in the city traffic, benefiting from decent torque and direct start option in CNG mode. While the power delivery is softer than its petrol counterpart, it remains suitable for both city and highway driving.

There is some engine noise and vibration at idle, but this smooths out on the move, although it can become intrusive during hard acceleration. The 6-speed manual gearbox is serviceable but not particularly impressive. During my drive, I found it somewhat challenging to shift from 5th to 6th gear, as the lever felt stiff at times.

Notably, the Nexon iCNG excels in ride comfort, handling speed bumps and rough roads with ease. Although it is about 120 kilograms heavier than the petrol model, this added weight contributes to its stability and composed road manners, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.

Verdict

The Tata Nexon iCNG is an excellent choice for those in search of a versatile and fuel-efficient compact SUV. Equipped with a powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, it offers sufficient performance for both city and highway driving, while its advanced CNG technology helps to minimize running costs. Additionally, thanks to the clever placement of the twin CNG cylinders, there’s ample luggage space, which is often a significant concern for CNG car buyers. Overall, the Tata Nexon iCNG stands out as a practical and efficient option in the compact SUV market.