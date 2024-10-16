Tata Curvv ICE, Curvv EV and Nexon Achieve 5-Star Safety Rating from Bharat NCAP

Tata Curvv EV - Bharat NCAP Crash Test |

Bharat NCAP has recently announced that several Tata models, including the Nexon ICE, Curvv ICE, and Curvv EV, have all achieved 5-star safety ratings. This notable achievement reflects Tata Motors' dedication to safety, as the Curvv joins the ranks of other Tata vehicles like the Harrier, Safari, Punch EV, and both versions of the Nexon, which have also received high safety scores.

The ICE Nexon is priced at Rs 8 lakh, while the Curvv starts at Rs 10 lakh, and the Curvv EV is available for Rs 17.49 lakh. Both the internal combustion engine and electric versions of the Curvv excelled in crash tests, ensuring excellent protection for both adult and child passengers.

The internal combustion engine (ICE) variant of the Tata Curvv has received a strong five-star safety rating, scoring 29.50 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection. Bharat NCAP conducted tests on the Accomplished Plus A diesel-manual variant of this coupe-SUV. In the frontal offset test, it achieved 14.65 points out of 16, while in the side impact test, it scored 14.85 points out of 16. The report indicated that both the driver and front passenger received good to adequate protection during the frontal test, although the protection for the driver's left shin was noted as ‘marginal.

The electric Tata Curvv has received an impressive score of 30.81 out of 32 points for adult occupant safety. The vehicle offered strong protection for the head, neck, and chest of both the driver and front passenger, though the left leg protection for both was rated as adequate. In the frontal offset test, it scored 15.66 out of 16, showcasing its safety features. During the side movable barrier test, the Curvv achieved a score of 15.15 out of 16, indicating good protection for the driver's head and abdomen, while the chest protection was marked as adequate. Furthermore, the side pole test confirmed that the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis received solid protection.

The Tata Nexon ICE has secured a commendable score of 29.41 out of 32 for adult occupant safety. During the frontal offset test, the SUV effectively supported the head and neck of both the driver and passenger, achieving a score of 14.65 out of 16. While the driver's chest protection was rated as adequate, the tibias of front occupants were also considered satisfactory. In the side movable barrier test, the Nexon earned 14.76 out of 16, offering good protection for the driver's head and abdomen, although the chest was deemed adequate.