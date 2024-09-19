Tata Curvv ICE Review: Adding a Spark to Tata's Lineup!

Tata Curvv ICE |

Tata Curvv has been creating waves among car enthusiasts and industry insiders for months. After its electric version made headlines last month and impressed during a test drive in Udaipur, the focus now shifts to its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart. Recently, we had the opportunity to drive the Tata Curvv ICE in Goa, and it’s time to explore whether this new addition to Tata’s lineup truly lives up to the hype. Is the ICE version of Tata Curvv the perfect complement to Tata’s expanding portfolio? Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Design & Styling

The design and styling of the Tata Curvv are where it truly shines, and it’s likely to leave you impressed - just as it did for me. This is undeniably a good-looking car, with a bold, futuristic, and stylish design that gives it a commanding road presence. At a first glance, the ICE version closely mirrors the EV counterpart, maintaining the same sleek and modern design language that has captured attention.

However, on closer inspection, there are few notable differences that set the ICE version apart. The most significant change is the two-part front grille with a larger air-dam, necessary for cooling the combustion engine, along with subtle design tweaks. It also offers a generous 500 litres of boot space, which is more than enough for a family’s luggage, making it a practical choice for long trips or vacations.

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Curvv measures 4,308mm in length, 1,810mm in width, and 1,630mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,560mm. Its ground clearance is generous 208mm, making it suitable for various road conditions. The top-end variant of the Curvv comes equipped with sleek 18-inch alloy wheels, while lower variants offer 16-inch and 17-inch options.

The raked roofline flows smoothly into the rear, where a full-width LED light bar, spoiler-like elements on the tailgate, black cladding, and a silver faux skid plate add to its bold design. However, there are few minor fit-and-finish issues I noticed, particularly with the gaps between the plastic cladding and the metal frame in certain areas – something Tata might want to address for better refinement.

Interior

The interior of the ICE version of the Tata Curvv largely mirrors that of its electric counterpart. In the top-end variant, you get a maroon-colored dark theme for the upholstery, which adds a unique and stylish touch. This theme not only looks distinct but is also relatively easy to maintain, which may appeal to many customers.

Tata Curvv ICE - Interior |

Tata Curvv ICE - Interior |

One noticeable omission is the lack of a proper cup holder for the front-seat passengers, an issue carried over from the EV version. Additionally, the steering wheel is not telescopic, which could be a drawback for those looking for better adjustability. The bottle holders in the front doors and the cup holders in the rear seats are also small, making it difficult to fit a 1-litre water bottle, which could be inconvenient for some passengers.

Tata Curvv ICE - Interior |

Tata Curvv ICE - Interior |

Both front seats in the Tata Curvv are 6-way adjustable and ventilated. The longer wheelbase provides better legroom, especially in the rear, making it more spacious. However, the sloping roofline does reduce headroom, which might feel a bit tight for taller passengers. Rear-seat passengers benefit from added features like AC vents, USB ports, and a center armrest with cupholders, enhancing the overall comfort.

Tata Curvv ICE - Interior |

Features & Safety

The Tata Curvv impresses with its advanced features, starting with a large 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The top model is equipped with a striking 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system while the lower trims offer 10.25-inch and 7-inch options. The infotainment setup supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for easy connectivity. For audiophiles, the higher trim includes a 9-speaker JBL surround sound system, providing excellent audio quality. Additional high-end features include voice-control, a wireless charger, and a segment-first powered tail-gate with gesture control.

The Tata Curvv ICE is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS technology, featuring a blind view mirror, a 360-degree camera, and Tata’s iRA app for connected tech, allowing remote control of functions such as locking, engine start/stop, and climate control.

Tata Curvv ICE - Interior |

Safety is well-covered with 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, hill-hold, and ESP as standard, while higher trims add TPMS, an electric parking brake, and auto headlamps and wipers. Tata has clearly invested heavily in the Curvv’s technology, safety, and convenience features.

Tata Curvv ICE -Boot Space |

Engine Performance & Handling

I had the opportunity to test two engine options of the Tata Curvv. The first was a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which delivers 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. The other was the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine, offering 116bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCA.

Tata Curvv ICE -1.5-litre Kryojet Diesel Engine |

Starting with the 1.5-litre diesel engine, Tata has introduced a notable first by offering it with a dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission, making it the only mass-market diesel vehicle in India to feature this setup. While the engine delivers strong performance with impressive torque and power, I found that the transmission occasionally lagged, particularly at higher revs, which could affect the overall driving experience.

Tata Curvv ICE -1.2-litre Turbocharged Petrol Engine |

In contrast, I thoroughly enjoyed the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which I drove with a manual transmission. This setup offered a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, with responsive gear shifts that added to the driving pleasure. For those who prefer a petrol engine with a manual gearbox, this option is likely to be a very satisfying choice.

The Tata Curvv features a suspension system that is well-tuned to handle rough roads, offering a blend of comfort and sportiness. While it provides a smooth ride, high-speed driving can sometimes reveal braking issues. Despite this, the car overall handles well and is well-proportioned, delivering a balanced driving experience

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Tata Curvv stands out as a strikingly well-designed vehicle. Its SUV-coupe design offers a refreshing departure from the traditional sedan and compact SUV options available in the Indian market. For those seeking a vehicle that breaks away from the norm and makes a bold statement, the Curvv presents a compelling choice. With its eye-catching aesthetics and innovative design, it undoubtedly offers a fresh and exciting option for those ready to stand out from the crowd.