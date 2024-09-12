 Tata Curvv ICE Deliveries Commence Across India, Price Starts at Rs 10 Lakh
The Tata Curvv ICE comes with three engine options, offering a versatile range of powertrains.

Suvasit Shrivastava
Updated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Tata Curvv |

Tata Motors has officially started delivering the ICE-powered Curvv in India, with prices starting at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV coupe is available in four trims – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished – offering three different powertrain options. The price range for the Tata Curvv extends from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, catering to a wide variety of customer preferences.

article-image
Tata Curvv ICE

Tata Curvv ICE |

The Tata Curvv ICE comes with three engine options, offering a versatile range of powertrains. These include a new 1.2-litre direct injection turbocharged petrol engine with 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine delivering 116bhp and 260Nm of torque. Buyers can opt for either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, making the Curvv ICE one of the first in its segment to feature a dual-clutch option.

article-image
Tata Curvv ICE - Boot Space

Tata Curvv ICE - Boot Space |

The Tata Curvv ICE stands out with its dual-tone burgundy interior and a host of modern features. Inside, it sports a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Comfort is enhanced with two-step reclining rear seats, a 60:40 split, and a panoramic sunroof. The Curvv also offers ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a premium 9-speaker sound system, ensuring a feature-rich and comfortable driving experience.

Tata Curvv ICE - Price List

Tata Curvv ICE - Price List |

article-image
Tata Curvv ICE - Interior

Tata Curvv ICE - Interior |

The Tata Curvv ICE prioritizes safety with a range of advanced features. It is equipped with a 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor for enhanced visibility, along with six airbags for comprehensive protection. Additional safety features include an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level 2 ADAS technology. The advanced driver-assistance systems provide features like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring a safer and more confident driving experience.

