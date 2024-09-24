Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Tata Nexon iCNG |

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon CNG, expanding its popular SUV lineup to include a compressed natural gas option. This model features a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine equipped with direct CNG start technology, making it the first of its kind in India. With prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nexon CNG is available in eight different variants, offering customers a range of options and new features to choose from.

The Tata Nexon CNG utilises Tata’s twin-cylinder technology, which allows for a spacious booth capacity of 321 litres, similar to other CNG models like the Tiago and Punch. The engine produces 99bhp and 170Nm of torque when using CNG and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Tata Nexon iCNG _ Rear |

The Tata Nexon iCNG features a Panoramic Sunroof and Leatherette Ventilated Seats, making it comfortable for all passengers. The 10.25-inch Infotainment Screen by Harman and a matching fully-digital instrument cluster add a modern touch to the interior. It boasts advanced technology that allows it to start directly in CNG mode and automatically switch between petrol and CNG while using a single ECU.

The Nexon iCNG prioritizes safety with a range of advanced features designed to protect both drivers and passengers. It includes Leak Detection and a Fire Protection Device, as well as Thermal Incident Protection and Rear Impact Protection. These safety measures ensure that the Nexon iCNG provides a secure driving experience.

Tata Nexon EV |

In another news, Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon EV with a larger 45kWh battery, starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This version comes in three different variants, with the top-end Empowered+ 45 priced at Rs 16.99 lakh. Along with the bigger battery, Tata has also introduced a new Red Dark edition, featuring a stylish design and priced at Rs 17.19 lakh. The upgraded battery aims to improve range, offering more value to electric vehicle buyers.