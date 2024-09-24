Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched: Rs 13.99 Lakh Starting Price, New Red Dark Edition Priced at Rs 17.19 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV |

Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon EV with a larger 45kWh battery, starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This version comes in three different variants, with the top-end Empowered+ 45 priced at Rs 16.99 lakh. Along with the bigger battery, Tata has also introduced a new Red Dark edition, featuring a stylish design and priced at Rs 17.19 lakh. The upgraded battery aims to improve range, offering more value to electric vehicle buyers.

Tata Nexon.ev - Parking Sensors |

The Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh range starts at Rs 13.99 lakh for the basic Creative variant and goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh for the fully equipped Empowered Plus variant. The Fearless and Empowered variants are priced at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh, respectively. This new 45 kWh model is ₹70,000 higher than the 40.5 kWh Nexon EV Empowered Plus LR, which will still be available for buyers looking for the previous battery option.

Tata Nexon.ev |

The Tata Nexon EV now features a new 45 kWh battery pack, which allows for quicker charging at a 1.2C rate and provides an impressive range of up to 489 km in combined urban and extra-urban settings. In real-world conditions, the Nexon EV can achieve a range of 350 to 370 km.

Nexon.ev - Frunk |

The Tata Nexon EV now features upgraded models that come packed with new conveniences and luxuries. Among these enhancements are a panoramic sunroof and a front trunk ("frunk") that adds extra storage space. Buyers opting for the higher variants can also enjoy ventilated front seats and innovative charging options, including vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load capabilities. Moreover, the inclusion of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger ensures quicker charging, making the Nexon EV a practical choice for modern drivers.

Tata Nexon.ev - Red Hot #DARK Edition |

Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon EV Red Dark edition, now available for Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition, which sees a price increase of Rs 20,000, is based on the Empowered+ 45 variant and features a striking matte-black body complemented by gloss black accents. It also includes standard 16-inch alloy wheels in a glossy finish.

Nexon.ev Red Hot #DARK Dashboard |

Inside, the unique “Red Dark” theme features red leatherette seats, enhancing the stylish interior. Like the regular 45 kWh Nexon EV, this edition also offers a panoramic sunroof, making it an attractive choice for those looking for a blend of style and functionality.