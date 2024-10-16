JLR India Achieves Record Sales: 3,214 Units Sold in First Half of FY25

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two |

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has reported a remarkable 36% growth in retail sales during the first half of the 2025 fiscal year (H1 FY25), selling 3,214 units. The growth momentum strengthened further in the second quarter (Q2 FY25), with sales rising 41%, following a 31% increase in the first quarter (Q1 FY25). The company’s performance was bolstered by better supply chains and strong market demand, especially for its flagship models like the Range Rover and Defender.

JLR India’s move to locally assemble the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs earlier this year has made these premium models more accessible, driving a sharp rise in demand. Orders surged by 60% after the price reductions, while the Defender SUV saw impressive growth, with sales jumping 75% compared to last year. This increased interest fueled a 41% rise in sales during Q2 FY25, following a 31% increase in Q1, reflecting the brand’s strong momentum in the Indian market.

JLR introduces the Range Rover Ranthambore Edition in September 2024, priced at Rs 4.98 crore. This limited-edition SUV, inspired by the natural beauty of Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park, was restricted to just 12 units. Along with its exclusive design elements, the launch carried a social impact, as JLR pledged to donate part of the sales proceeds to the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India, supporting efforts to protect tigers and other wildlife species.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India said, “FY25 has been a highpoint for us so far. Our strategic decision to locally manufacture the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport has yielded impressive results, with orders surging by 60%. The Defender's remarkable 75% growth in H1 FY25 is a testament to its ever-increasing popularity. Our Q2 standalone growth of 41% and highest ever H1 retail numbers reflect this momentum. Last month also witnessed the successful launch of the first ever India inspired Bespoke SV – the Ranthambore Edition, with all 12 limited editions pre-booked. As we enter the festive season, we are confident in maintaining this momentum through the second half of the year, driven by our robust product portfolio and customer-centric approach.”