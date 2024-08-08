Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two: All You Need to Know

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two |

Land Rover has introduced the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, which focuses on boosting performance and driving dynamics. This new model features upgraded design options, advanced technology, and additional enhancements to elevate the SUV’s overall capabilities.

The 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two introduces four new color options, including the exclusive Nebula Matte. This model features a striking, performance-focused design with new forged carbon fiber finishers. For 2024, the SUV is available in four distinct themes: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin, each chosen to enhance its sporty and bold appearance.

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two includes distinctive branding on several key areas such as the front splitter, center console, treadplates, and puddle lamps. These exclusive design elements emphasize the vehicle’s luxury and sporty character, making it easily recognizable.

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is equipped with a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine that generate 635 PS and 750Nm of torque. This powerful engine enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, making it the most powerful Range Rover Sport to date.

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two’s interior is crafted to enhance both driving focus and luxury. It features front SV Performance Seats with integrated headrests and carbon fiber backrests, complete with an illuminated SV logo and sculpted bolsters for secure support during high-speed driving. These seats offer 16-way adjustments, massage functions, and both heating and cooling options.

The rear seats also include heating and cooling, along with a dynamic design and adjustable features for added comfort. The steering wheel has been redesigned with enhanced thumb grips and a special illuminated SV Mode button, allowing drivers to switch to performance mode or adjust driving settings. Additionally, the gear-shift paddles come with LED lighting that changes color based on the selected driving mode.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director of Range Rover, stated: “The Range Rover Sport SV stands out due to its exceptional blend of dynamic performance, modern sporting luxury design, advanced sensory technology, and extensive capabilities. Initially, this model was available only through reservations. Today, we are excited to introduce the next phase in our SV lineup with the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, featuring new design themes that provide our discerning clients with the opportunity to experience four unique variations of our high-performance luxury SUV.”

Land Rover is anticipated to allocate a limited number of units of the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two to India later this year. This exclusive edition promises to bring its blend of performance and luxury to the Indian market, offering enthusiasts a chance to experience one of the most advanced high-performance SUVs available.