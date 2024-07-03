Land Rover Unveils Defender OCTA: The Most Powerful and Capable 4x4 Yet

Land Rover Defender OCTA |

Brand Defender Introduces New Defender OCTA, the most powerful and capable version of their iconic 4x4 yet. This new model exclusively available in the 110- body style, will soon be open for orders. The base price is expected to be around Rs 2.65 crore, with a Special Edition One variant available for the first year at approximately Rs 2.85 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

The new Defender OCTA is equipped with a powerful 437 kW 4.4-litre twin turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This makes it the strongest and most extreme Defender ever made. It can produce 635hp and 750Nm of torque (which can go up to 800Nm with Dynamic Launch Mode) and is designed to excel on any terrain. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds and offers peak torque from as low as 1800 rpm up to nearly 6000 rpm, ensuring smooth and powerful performance in all driving conditions.

The name ‘Defender OCTA’ draws inspiration from the world’s toughest and most coveted mineral, the diamond, known for its strength and distinctive octahedral shape. This special edition introduces hydraulically-interlined 6D Dynamics suspension technology to the Defender lineup for the first time.

The OCTA model sits 28mm higher and boasts a 68mm wider stance, enhancing both ground clearance and stability. It also features upgraded 400mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers and the quickest steering ration ever seen in Defender, ensuring immediate and precise handling. To perfect its capabilities, over 13,960 additional tests were conducted, including rigorous high-speed off-road and on-road durability assessments.

The Defender OCTA introduces a rich selection of colors, including exclusive new premium metallic options like Petra Copper and Faroe Green, alongside Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey. All OCTA models feature a contrast roof and tailgate in gloss Narvik Black. Faroe Green is uniquely available on the Edition One variant, which also includes Chopped Carbon Fibre detailing.

Inside, Edition One models sport duo-tone Khaki and Ebony seats. The standard OCTA interior features Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather with Ebony textile trim. The front seats of the OCTA now include Performance Seats with enhanced bolstering and integrated headrests.

For the first time in Defender, immersive Body and Soul Seat audio technology enhances the driving experience. The OCTA is equipped with an impressive 11.4-inch infotainment screen. The Edition One stands out with top-tier features like 20-inch wheels, roof box, and rear ladder. Alternatively, the more road-focused OCTA features 22-inch alloys with all-season tyres and retractable side steps for added convenience.

The Octa is set to unveil at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed next week. Orders will open on July 31st, with initial deliveries scheduled for later this year.