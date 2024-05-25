Range Rover LWB and Sport to be Assembled Locally in India, Prices to Drop by Up to Rs 56 Lakh

Land Rover Range Rover | This is a representative image

JLR India has started local assembly for some versions of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs at its Pune facility. The Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE, with a 3.0-litre petrol or diesel engine, now costs Rs 1.40 crore, saving buyers up to Rs 29 lakh. The larger Range Rover is available in two trims: the 3.0 Diesel LWB HSE at Rs 2.36 crore and the 3.0 Petrol LWB Autobiography at Rs 2.60 crore, with price cuts up to Rs 56 lakh. While some models will still be imported, this is the first time JLR is assembling both Range Rover models locally in any market. The Pune plant already builds the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and Jaguar F-Pace.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, expressed his pride in the achievement, saying, "This is a significant milestone for us in India, as we become the first country to locally manufacture the iconic Range Rover. It reflects the high quality standards we have attained in local manufacturing, matching JLR's global benchmarks. By producing the Range Rover family locally, we combine exceptional British design, technology, and refinement with the pride of owning a 'Made in India' luxury vehicle."

Land Rover Velar |

Local production is set to significantly reduce wait times for Indian customers, who have shown a strong preference for the luxurious SUVs. Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer at JLR, explained, "Local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India is the next significant step towards the brand consolidating its position as the most desirable modern luxury SUV family in the country." This move is expected to strengthen JLR's presence in the Indian market, making these premium vehicles more accessible to buyers.

Both petrol and diesel engine options will be available for the domestically produced Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The petrol engine will produce 393bhp and 550Nm of torque, while the diesel engine will offer 346bhp and 700Nm of torque, catering to diverse customer preferences. Deliveries of the Range Rover are set to commence immediately, with the Range Rover Sport following suit in August. This dual offering aims to meet the varied demands of luxury SUV enthusiasts in the Indian market, further solidifying JLR's foothold in the segment.