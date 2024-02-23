Range Rover Velar, Now With A Bumper Price Slash Of ₹6.40 Lakh

In what can been seen as sign of aggressive pricing in a price-sensitive market like India, in a segment, that seen a gradual uptick in growth and sales, Range Rover's Velar has brought the hammer of price-slash down on the SUV by a whopping Rs 6.40 lakh. The company launched the facelifted Velar in the country in July 2023 in India. The price of the wagon was pegged at Rs. 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker's decision to slash the prices of this luxury SUV is going to have ripple effects in the segment.

Available in a single, fully loaded variant across petrol and diesel powertrain options, the Velar facelift sits between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. In terms of updates, the new iteration of the Velar features new pixel LED headlamps, tweaked bumpers and front grille, wrap-around taillamps, new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, active road noise cancellation, and an air purifier.

The Velar is available in 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel renditions. While the 2.0-litre petrol model produces 201bhp and 430Nm of torque, the 2.0-litre diesel gives 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. The transmission is handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This is all-wheel vehicle, as power is transmitted to all the four wheels, unlike conventional vehicles, that function from because of the rear-wheels.

One Velar's main competitors in the segment are the Volvo XC90 and the Audi Q7. The XC90 is available at an estimated price of Rs. 1.01 crore. Meanwhile, the Audi Q7 could cost up to 94.45 Lakh.

(With inputs from various publications)